Arkansas lawmakers vote to ban videos of officers killed

Monday, March 13, 2017, 5:52 p.m.

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:40 p.m.

This undated photo released by the Trumann Police Department shows Trumann police Officer Jonathan Schmidt. Schmidt was killed late Tuesday, April 12, 2011, when a suspect opened fire on Schmidt and another officer during a late-night traffic stop.

PHOTO BY AP/TRUMANN POLICE DEPARTMENT / COURTESY TRUMANN POLICE DEPARTMENT

This undated photo released by the Trumann Police Department shows Trumann police Officer Jonathan Schmidt. Schmidt was killed late Tuesday, April 12, 2011, when a suspect opened fire on Schmidt and another officer during a late-night traffic stop.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas legislators have approved a bill preventing the general release of dashcam video showing the death of a police officer in the line of duty.

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, a former prosecutor, said video showing officer Jonathan Schmidt's final moments still makes the rounds on the internet and occasionally shows up in the social media feeds of Schmidt's survivors. He wants to spare other families the same misery.

The Arkansas Senate passed the bill 31-0 Monday. The House passed it 94-0 last week.

Under Gazaway's bill, a judge would still be able to order the video released if there is a compelling public interest.

Schmidt's killer is on death row.

The governor has said he could back Freedom of Information Act restrictions that aren't overly broad.

