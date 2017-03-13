Arkansas man accused of attempting to pay friend to kill woman, police say

A 58-year-old man is accused of plotting to kill the wife of someone he’d previously attempted to shoot in Hot Springs, according to police.

Ricky Cleveland Alexander of Hot Springs was arrested Monday on a charge of solicitation of first-degree murder, the Hot Springs Police Department said in a news release.

The agency said that Alexander gave money to a confidential informant as part of a plan to kill the wife, at which point he was arrested.

The affidavit stated that a longtime friend of Alexander had been contacted about 15 times, with Alexander pushing the friend to kill the woman. The would-be hitman had at one point been offered $10,000 by Alexander, the document reads.

Alexander was out on bail at the time of his arrest Monday after previously being arrested on a charge of first-degree battery stemming from him trying to shoot the woman’s husband in October.

Records show Alexander was being held at the Garland County jail as of Monday evening in lieu of $750,000 bond.