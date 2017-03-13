Arkansas Senate rejects medical marijuana smoking ban

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has again rejected an effort to ban smoking medical marijuana after opponents said the move undermines a voter-approved initiative that legalized the drug for people with certain ailments.

The Senate voted 15-11 Monday against the proposal to change the constitutional amendment voters approved in November legalizing medical marijuana to ban its smoking. The measure needs at least 24 votes to advance to the state House.

The vote marks the second time the smoking ban failed before the Senate. The measure is among several restrictions lawmakers are considering to the drug.

The state is set to begin accepting applications for dispensaries in July under the amendment.

A motion to allow the bill to come back up again later failed on an 11-0 vote.

