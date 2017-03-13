Home / Latest News /
Arkansas Senate rejects medical marijuana smoking ban
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:19 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has again rejected an effort to ban smoking medical marijuana after opponents said the move undermines a voter-approved initiative that legalized the drug for people with certain ailments.
The Senate voted 15-11 Monday against the proposal to change the constitutional amendment voters approved in November legalizing medical marijuana to ban its smoking. The measure needs at least 24 votes to advance to the state House.
The vote marks the second time the smoking ban failed before the Senate. The measure is among several restrictions lawmakers are considering to the drug.
The state is set to begin accepting applications for dispensaries in July under the amendment.
A motion to allow the bill to come back up again later failed on an 11-0 vote.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
JMort69 says... March 13, 2017 at 4:21 p.m.
As someone who needs this medicine, I want to thank those senators who, both this time and the last, voted to adhere to the voice of the people. Rapert, et al, instead are listening to Jerry Cox of the Family Council, a lobbyist. How they can feel that his dictates overrule the people they are sworn to serve is the height of hypocrisy. You can find the names of those who voted for and against on arkleg.state.ar.us under SB357, click on "Senate Votes". Please express both your appreciation for those who voted yes and disdain for those who voted no. Hopefully, all voters will remember how these senators treated their constituents in the next election.
JohnnyB23 says... March 13, 2017 at 5:34 p.m.
The beatings will continue. Resist.
Fabes says... March 13, 2017 at 5:38 p.m.
This is great news for all Arkansans! When the people speak our politicians should listen and follow the will of the people. Thank you Rep. Hutchinson for following the will of the people!
