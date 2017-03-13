Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 13, 2017, 5:40 p.m.

Arkansas State says basketball coach Grant McCasland resigns after 1 season

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:44 p.m.

PHOTO BY AL.COM VIA AP / VASHA HUNT

Arkansas State coach Grant McCasland

DENTON, Texas — North Texas State has announced the hiring of Arkansas State basketball coach Grant McCasland.

North Texas athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement Monday that McCasland would replace Tony Benford, who was fired earlier this month after North Texas ended the season 8-22.

McCasland led Arkansas State to a 20-12 record in just one season in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir said in a statement that ASU wishes McCasland and his family the best and that a national search will begin immediately to find his replacement.

McCasland has previous head coaching experience at Midwestern State and Midland College and was an assistant at Baylor when he was hired by ASU.

