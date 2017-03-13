Arkansas woman wins $250,000 off scratch-off ticket in state lottery

A Benton County woman has won $250,000 off a $10 instant game in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, lottery officials said Monday.

Shirley Perkins of Gentry bought the winning 100X scratch-off ticket at Casey’s General Store at 1037 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd. in Tontitown.

Perkins told officials that she plays the lottery once or twice a week. She plans on using the money to buy a house and car.

After Perkins’ win, three more quarter-million dollar prizes are still waiting to be claimed in the 100X game, according to a release.