Monday, March 13, 2017, 5:39 p.m.

Arkansas woman wins $250,000 off scratch-off ticket in state lottery

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:04 p.m.

A Benton County woman has won $250,000 off a $10 instant game in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, lottery officials said Monday.

Shirley Perkins of Gentry bought the winning 100X scratch-off ticket at Casey’s General Store at 1037 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd. in Tontitown.

Perkins told officials that she plays the lottery once or twice a week. She plans on using the money to buy a house and car.

After Perkins’ win, three more quarter-million dollar prizes are still waiting to be claimed in the 100X game, according to a release.

