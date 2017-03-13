AT THE POST

DAY 37 OF 57

ATTENDANCE 5,500

ON-TRACK HANDLE $403,167

TOTAL HANDLE $2,534,724

PICK-5 PAYOUT $1,746.55

THURSDAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY’S STARS

Sunday was a day of multiple winners. Jockeys Jon Court, Alex Canchari and Joseph Rocco won multiple races while trainers Donnie K. Von Hemel and Paul Holthus also saw the winner’s circle twice. Court won the first race with Bud Ro ($21.40) and the second race with Bluegrass Gem ($12.20). Court is in seventh place in the jockey standings with 18 victories in 100 starts. Canchari won the third race with Malibu Pro ($25.20) and the sixth race with City Sage ($11.20). He is in fourth place with 20 victories in 179 starts. Rocco won the eighth race with Aunt Gayle ($40.80) and the ninth race with Broken Promise ($27.60). Rocco is in sixth place with 19 victories in 106 starts. Geovanni Franco took over the lead in the jockey standings when he won the fifth race on Battle Tap ($8.60) to improve to 32 victories in 152 starts, leading Ricardo Santana and Ramon Vazquez by 1. Holthus, son of the late Bob Holthus won his first two races of the season with Bluegrass Gem and Battle Tap. Von Hemel won the fourth race with Isabell’s Tiger ($19) and the ninth race with Broken Promise. He is tied for ninth in the training standings with Kenneth McPeek with seven victories in 77 starts.

PURSE INCREASE

Oaklawn Park announced Sunday it is increasing its purses as much as $8,000 per race effective Saturday thanks to strong business across the board and good weather. Purses for maiden special weights will increase from $72,000 to $80,000 and allowance races will be as high as $84,000 after the starting the season as high as $76,000. Saturday was already going to be the second richest of the meet with the $900,000 Rebel Stakes, $350,000 Azeri Stakes and the $250,000 Essex Handicap included in the 11-race card. With the purse increase, the total purses for the day should exceed $2 million.

“The Rebel Stakes is no longer just a stepping stone to the Arkansas Derby,” Assistant General Manager Wayne Smith said. “It stands on its own merit as one of the leading preps for the Triple Crown races. When you add in the Azeri and the Essex, you get one of the strongest days of racing anywhere – and it just gets better with these purse bumps that will have a positive impact on the under card races and the rest of our season.”

Also impacted by the purse increase will be all starter allowance races; claiming races with a claiming price of $30,000 or higher; and maiden claiming races with a claiming price of $30,000 or higher – all with a $2,000 per race bump.

The popular Trail’s End, the 1 ¾-miles starter allowance race that traditionally ends Oaklawn’s season, also will receive a boost, from $50,000 to $55,000.

WHITMORE TO COUNT FLEET?

After winning Saturday’s $125,000 Hot Springs Stakes, Whitmore’s Trainer Ron Moquett said Sunday Whitmore is looking to start in the $400,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handiap on April 15.

“He did what we wanted him to do against some very good horses,” Moquett said. “We knew he could do the distance. He did it against some classy horses.”

Remaining perfect in five career sprint starts, Whitmore ran 6 furlongs over a fast track in 1:08.72 under Ricardo Santana Jr., the third-quickest time in the 73-year history of the Hot Springs. It was also the third-largest margin of victory. Moquett said the Hot Springs was the best race Whitmore has ever run. The gelding had to wait for room approaching the quarter-pole, then uncorked a scintillating turn of foot to open up by four lengths in mid-stretch.

Hot Springs runner-up Ivan Fallunovalot will also be pointed for the Count Fleet, trainer Tom Howard said Sunday morning.

Ivan Fallunovalot rebounded from a sluggish fourth in the $125,000 King Cotton Stakes Feb. 4 to finish 1 ¼ lengths clear of third-place finisher Fish Trappe Road on Saturday. The gelding didn’t break sharply in the Hot Springs and was angled out five-wide turning for home under Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel. “When Calvin chose to go the outside, Whitmore got the jump on us and he is a good horse,” Howard said. “He’s a fast horse.”

Information for this report contributed by Oaklawn media department

