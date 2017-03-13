County official says fire set at church

TEXARKANA— A fire that damaged Cedar Grove Church on March 3 was set, Miller County Fire Marshal Garry Sumner said.

The church, which has existed since 1883 and is used now for special events, has served a variety of religious denominations, from Baptist and Methodist to Episcopalian. The church is on Miller County Road 266.

Sumner said no accelerant was used.

“If an accelerant had been used, there would be more damage,” he said.

Paper could have been used on the table where the fire started, he said.

“The fire was reported about 2 p.m. [March 3], and it’s an extremely unusual time. The church is in an outof-the way location, and there is not a lot of traffic going by,” he said.

A man was driving by, saw the smoke and turned his video camera on at 2:04 p.m. Friday.

The fire started on top of a table and then spread up the northeast wall.

“The fire departments did an exceptional job stopping the fire. The wood in the church is old and has lots of layers of varnish. It could have burned extremely easy,” Sumner said.

The church has been vandalized numerous times, and several items — from the podium to the rose bushes out front — have been stolen.

Thieves also helped themselves to the church’s sign, copper wiring, well bucket and pulley.