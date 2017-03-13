Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 13, 2017, 7:48 p.m.

Department of Justice seeks more time on wiretapping inquiry

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:05 p.m.

The Justice Department is requesting more time to respond to a congressional inquiry into President Donald Trump's unproven assertion that he was wiretapped by his predecessor.

The department had been expected to provide a response by Monday to the House Intelligence Committee, which has made Trump's wiretapping claims part of a bigger investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

But spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement Monday that the department has asked for more time to "review the request in compliance with the governing legal authorities and to determine what if any responsive documents may exist."

Trump tweeted earlier this month that President Barack Obama had ordered him to be wiretapped. He presented no evidence, and the former intelligence director said last week that the claim was false.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ARMNAR says... March 13, 2017 at 7:39 p.m.

Hilariously pathetic.

SOP for Trump.

