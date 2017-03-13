Envoy: ISIS encircled in Mosul

BAGHDAD -- The remaining western Mosul neighborhoods held by the Islamic State are now completely surrounded, and the group has lost more than 60 percent of the territory it once held in Iraq, a senior coalition official said Sunday.

"ISIS is trapped," Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the global coalition against the Islamic State, told reporters in Baghdad, referring to the militant group using an acronym. He told reporters that the Iraqi army late Saturday night had taken control of the last road leading out of Mosul.

Iraqi forces are currently fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul after declaring the city's east fully liberated in January. The operation to retake Mosul was launched in October, more than two years after the extremists took control of Iraq's second-largest city.

"Mosul's liberation is increasingly in sight, albeit with increasingly difficult fighting ahead," McGurk said, adding that Iraqi forces are retaking "some of the most difficult ground that we knew would have to be reclaimed. They're doing this in a dense urban environment facing a suicidal enemy that's using civilians as shields."

Coalition air support has been pivotal in Iraq's fight against the Islamic State, helping Iraqi forces slowly claw back territory throughout Iraq's western Anbar province and up the Tigris River valley to Mosul. In addition to helping Iraqi forces retake territory, McGurk said, the U.S.-led coalition has killed 180 Islamic State leaders since the campaign against the militants began more than two years ago.

The Islamic State overran Mosul in the summer of 2014 and swept across a large region of the country's north and west. At the height of the group's power in Iraq, the Islamic State controlled nearly a third of the country.

