Homeless man held after North Little Rock stabbing

Police arrested a homeless man Saturday night after he was accused of stabbing a person in North Little Rock, according to a police report.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing Saturday and found Leshon Robinson, 31, standing at East Second and North Beech streets, the report said.

Police saw another man, Keith Bowens, screaming for help and walking west on Second Street, according to the report.

Bowens had a stab wound on his upper left shoulder and told police Robinson was responsible for it. The report did not include Bowens' medical condition.

A witness told police he had been chased by Robinson, who was brandishing a knife, according to the report. Police found a folding pocket knife in Robinson's jacket pocket, the report said.

Robinson was charged with second-degree battery and aggravated assault, according to the report.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.