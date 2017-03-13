Home /
The Recruiting Guy
LB target Byron Hobbs on scary movies, his father being loud at games
This article was published today at 10:47 a.m.
Arkansas linebacker target Byron Hobbs revealed on Recruiting Thursday he isn't a fan of scary movies and his father is very vocal during his games.
Hobbs, 6-5, 210 pounds, of Fort Worth (Texas) Eastern Hills High School recently received an offer from Coach Bret Bielema. He has other scholarship offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU and others.
His father is from Wilmot and is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and his grandfather still lives in the state. Hobbs said he plans to visit Fayetteville for the spring game.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: LB target Byron Hobbs on scary movies, his father being loud at games
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.