Monday, March 13, 2017, 12:05 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

LB target Byron Hobbs on scary movies, his father being loud at games

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:47 a.m.

Byron Hobbs

Arkansas linebacker target Byron Hobbs revealed on Recruiting Thursday he isn't a fan of scary movies and his father is very vocal during his games.

Hobbs, 6-5, 210 pounds, of Fort Worth (Texas) Eastern Hills High School recently received an offer from Coach Bret Bielema. He has other scholarship offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU and others.

His father is from Wilmot and is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and his grandfather still lives in the state. Hobbs said he plans to visit Fayetteville for the spring game.

Comments on: LB target Byron Hobbs on scary movies, his father being loud at games

