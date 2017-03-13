LB target Byron Hobbs on scary movies, his father being loud at games

Arkansas linebacker target Byron Hobbs revealed on Recruiting Thursday he isn't a fan of scary movies and his father is very vocal during his games.

Hobbs, 6-5, 210 pounds, of Fort Worth (Texas) Eastern Hills High School recently received an offer from Coach Bret Bielema. He has other scholarship offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU and others.

His father is from Wilmot and is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and his grandfather still lives in the state. Hobbs said he plans to visit Fayetteville for the spring game.