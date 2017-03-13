Police called after cinderblock thrown though Little Rock church's window

Police were called to a Little Rock church Friday morning after a cinderblock was thrown through a window, authorities said.

Officers arrived at Trinity Pentecostal Church at 6310 Mabelvale Pike in southwest Little Rock around 3:40 a.m. after getting a call the alarm was going off, according to a police report.

The glass panel next to the front door was broken, and a cinderblock was found on the ground inside, police said.

A church official told authorities that nothing seemed to be missing or disturbed.