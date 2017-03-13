Malvern woman dies in 1-car crash

A one-vehicle accident in Hot Spring County killed a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Mykayla Crain of Malvern was driving northbound on U.S. 67, south of Malvern, when the vehicle left the roadway at about 8:30 a.m., according to the report.

The vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, hit a guardrail and went airborne before hitting a tree, the report said. Crain was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, police said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Metro on 03/13/2017