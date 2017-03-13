Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 13, 2017, 3:40 a.m.

Malvern woman dies in 1-car crash

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 2:51 a.m.

A one-vehicle accident in Hot Spring County killed a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Mykayla Crain of Malvern was driving northbound on U.S. 67, south of Malvern, when the vehicle left the roadway at about 8:30 a.m., according to the report.

The vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, hit a guardrail and went airborne before hitting a tree, the report said. Crain was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, police said.

Metro on 03/13/2017

