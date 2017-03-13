Man robbed of wallet by someone he'd sold beer to in Little Rock, police say

A man told Little Rock police that he was robbed of his wallet by someone he’d given a beer to after the man finished drinking.

The victim said he was between 10th and Main streets when someone approached shortly before 9:15 p.m. Saturday and asked to buy a beer for 70 cents.

The man sold the stranger a beer, staying with him until he finished so he could recycle the beer can, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

After the man finished, he reached for the victim’s wallet in his coat pocket, police said.

The victim fell out of his chair during a struggle with the robber and sprained his groin muscle but was later able to “break free” and leave the scene, the report stated.

Police noted that while speaking with the victim, who said he’d been drinking, he was unable to provide information regarding the robbery.

The victim became inconsolable and reportedly screamed and cussed at officers, according to authorities.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.