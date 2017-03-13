MOTOR SPORTS

Bourdais in a surprise

Sebastien Bourdais pulled off a major upset Sunday by driving from last place to win the IndyCar season-opener in St. Petersburg, Fla. Bourdais made an offseason move to Dale Coyne Racing, convinced he could help turn around the small team. The French driver brought two engineers from his glory days and was determined to recreate his early success. But few expected it to come Sunday on the temporary street course in St. Pete, the town Bourdais calls home. Team Penske was seeking its fourth consecutive victory in the event. A problem in qualifying meant Bourdais started last in the 21-car field. It made no difference. He earned his 36th victory, breaking a tie with Bobby Unser for sixth on IndyCar’s career win list. It was the fifth victory for the Coyne team. Simon Pagenaud finished second, almost 10 seconds behind.

BASEBALL

U.S. advances to next round

Nolan Arenado and Buster Posey hit home runs and drove in three runs apiece to help the United States earn a berth in the second round of the World Baseball Classic with an 8-0 victory against Canada on Sunday night in Miami. The Americans finished 2-1 in pool play and bounced back from a tough loss Saturday, when they blew a five-run lead and were beaten by the Dominican Republic 7-5. The U.S. team failed to reach the final in the three previous WBCs. The Dominicans also advanced to the second round in San Diego by beating Colombia 10-3 in 11 innings Sunday. The Dominicans, who won the 2013 tournament, finished 3-0 in the first round. Canada went 0-3. Also, Carlos Correa hit a three-run home run and Puerto Rico qualified for the second round of the World Baseball Classic, beating Italy 9-3 in Mexico. Correa connected in the fourth inning, the second home run in the tournament for the Houston Astros shortstop. Enrique Hernandez also drove in three runs for Puerto Rico, which went 3-0 in the first round. Puerto Rico also beat Venezuela 11-0 and Mexico 9-4. The Italians (1-2) still had a chance to advance, but needed Mexico to beat Venezuela in the later game.

Israel keeps impressing

Israel continued its surprising run at the World Baseball Classic early Sunday, beating Cuba 4-1 in its first game of the second round in Tokyo to improve to 4-0 in the tournament. Alfredo Despaigne put Cuba up 1-0 with a solo home run in the second inning but Israel tied the game in the fourth on a double by Ryan Lavarnway that scored Ike Davis from first. Team Israel took a 2-1 lead in the sixth when Zach Borenstein singled to right scoring Ty Kelly from second base. Blake Gailen made it 3-1 with a two-out double to right that scored Nate Freiman. Israel tacked on another run in the eighth on a sacrifice bunt by Gailen that scored Borenstein from third. Josh Zeid pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth when he got Willian Saavedra to ground out to third with two out. Also, Sho Nakata drove in two runs with a single in the 11th inning as Japan beat the Netherlands 8-6 to improve to 4-0. Under the tournament’s tiebreak rule, the 11th inning started with runners at first and second base. Seiya Suzuki bunted to advance the runners and set up Nakata’s clutch hit to left field. Japan took a 5-1 lead in the third inning but the Netherlands tied it with four runs in the bottom of the frame, including a two-run homer by Wladimir Balentien.

Perez to test knee

Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez is set to have another test on his left knee after getting injured in a collision with Royals backup catcher Drew Butera in the World Baseball Classic. Perez is returning to the Royals’ spring training camp today and will have an MRI. The four-time All-Star and 2015 World Series MVP was hurt Saturday in Mexico while playing for Venezuela and is out of the tournament. The original diagnosis was inflammation but no structural damage.

Desmond breaks hand

First baseman Ian Desmond has left Colorado’s spring game against Cincinnati after he was hit by a pitch, breaking his left hand. Desmond was plunked by Rookie Davis with a 93 mph fastball in the fourth inning Sunday. The Rockies say the preliminary diagnosis on Desmond is a left hand fracture, and he will see a specialist today. Desmond signed a $70 million, fiveyear contract with Colorado in the offseason. He hit .285 with 22 home runs and 86 RBI in 156 game with AL West champion Texas last year.

Kipnis could miss opener

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis is likely to miss opening day because of a sore right shoulder. Indians Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Kipnis will be shut down for the next two weeks to let him recover. Kipnis has been dealing with the problem this spring and had a cortisone shot two weeks ago. Kipnis is a two-time All-Star. He hit .275 with 23 home runs and 82 RBI last season, and then homered twice in the World Series loss to the Cubs. Minus Kipnis, the Indians could use Michael Martinez at second base or perhaps shift Jose Ramirez over from third base.

GOLF

Hadwin falters, rallies back

Adam Hadwin of Canada overcame a late double bogey to win the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., for his first PGA Tour title and a trip to the Masters. Hadwin had a two-shot lead with three holes to play when he hit his tee shot into the water on the 16th hole and made double bogey to fall into a tie with Patrick Cantlay. Down to the final hole at Innisbrook, Hadwin went just over the green against the collar and used the leading edge of his wedge to putt the ball down to a few feet. Cantlay came up short into the bunker, blasted out 15 feet short and missed the par putt. Hadwin, who started the final round with a four-shot lead, closed with an even-par 71. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished tied for 27th at 2 under and won $39,346.

Chawrasia defends in India

India’s S.S.P. Chawrasia successfully defended his Indian Open title in New Delhi, playing 25 holes Sunday in 4 under for a seven-stroke victory. Chawrasia completed the third round with a 4-under 68 in the morning and added a 71 to finish at 10-under 278 in the European Tour event. Malaysia’s Gavin Green was second after a 75.

MOTOR SPORTS

Truex wins Vegas; Busch left bloodied

Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski with two laps to go and avoided a lastlap wreck that led to a pit-road brawl and left Kyle Busch bloodied in a wild finish to the NASCAR Cup race Sunday in Las Vegas.

An aggressive Joey Logano spun out Busch, sending him spinning down pit road at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Moments later, Busch and Logano tangled, with crew members pulling Busch away as blood ran down his forehead.

“There wasn’t much talking, just a lot of swinging,” Logano said. “I was racing hard there at end.”

Busch was pulled up off the ground by crew members and taken to the infield care center to get his forehead looked at. He was quickly treated and released.

“I got dumped. He flat out just drove straight in the corner and wrecked me,” Busch said. “That’s how Joey races, so he’s going to get it.”

The fight overshadowed a tough-luck finish for Keselowski, who appeared to be pulling away on a restart and on his way to his second win in as many weeks when he ran into mechanical problems.

Truex passed him and held on to become the first driver to win all three segments in NASCAR Cup’s new stage racing.

Kyle Larson was second, followed by Chase Elliott, Logano and Keselowski.

Truex won the first two race stages and retook the lead with 39 laps to go after a lengthy cycle of green-flag pit stops. After a hardcharging Keselowski went in front, Danica Patrick blew an engine, bringing out a caution.

Keselowski, who started from the pole, just beat Truex out of pit road road after their four-tire stops. He chose the outside lane on the restart and shot ahead until his car slowed.

Denny Hamlin was sixth, followed by Ryan Blaney, Jamie McMurray, Matt Kenseth and Clint Bowyer.

Jimmie Johnson was 11th, marking the first time since he became a full-time driver in 2002 that he has failed to have a top-10 finish in the first three races.

Sports on 03/13/2017