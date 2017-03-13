Oklahoma prospect hopes to earn offer from Hogs

— One of Oklahoma’s top junior prospects, defensive back Wayne Jones III is considering attending an Arkansas camp this summer in hopes of earning a scholarship offer.

“I plan on going, but I’m not for sure yet,” Jones said.

Jones III, 6-1, 190, 4.5, of Owasso High School has nine offers from Louisville, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, SMU, Kansas State, Arkansas State and others. He visited the Hogs for last year’s Alabama game.

“Hopefully, I can visit again this fall,” Jones said. “Hopefully, I can take an official visit.”

He recorded 56 tackles, 8 pass breakups and 2 interceptions in nine games as a junior. Jones is very fond of the Razorbacks.

“SEC and honestly, I think it fits me best, but we’ll see,” Jones said.

He had a rating of 100.98 at the Nike Football Dallas The Opening Regional on March 5. He recorded an electronic time of 4.73 seconds in the 40 yard dash, 4.09 seconds in the pro-shuttle along with a 35.9 vertical and a 33.5 power ball toss.

The physicality of the Arkansas-Alabama game stood out to Jones.

“There’s so much contact and I love contact,” he said. “When I saw them going head-to-head, it was just exciting for me.”

The famous Hog Call still rings in Jones’ ear.

“I love that,” Jones said. “It makes my head hurt, but I still like it.”