Overnight apartment fire displaces 30 residents; cooking caused blaze, Arkansas officials say

An apartment fire in Pine Bluff Sunday night damaged multiple units, displacing about 30 people from their homes, authorities said.

Unattended cooking was the suspected cause of the fire that started around 10 p.m. at 2213 E. 7th St., a two-story brick building. No one was hurt.

Arriving firefighters found flames in four different units in the building, the Pine Bluff Fire Department said in a news release, noting those four apartments had "heavy fire damage." A fifth unit had "moderate" fire damage while five others had smoke damage, the release said.

The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

An investigation into the blaze is continuing, the fire department said.