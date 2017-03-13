Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas pizza place employee cited after driving deep grooves into park's ground
By Emma Pettit
A mud-covered pizza place employee was cited by Arkansas authorities after he drove deep grooves into the ground of a park Monday morning, police said.
Jonesboro Police officer Kiandra McCain arrived at Stricklin Park, located at 1111 S. Medallion Drive, around 5:30 a.m. after getting a call about a suspicious vehicle, according to a police report. She said she found 23-year-old Dylan G. Mullins of Brookland covered in mud, standing next to his blue 2007 Chrysler Sebring.
Mullins, who works for Fox Den’s Pizza, told McCain he was “trying to make a circle to get out of the park,” got stuck and was waiting on a co-worker to come help him. McCain reported there were deep ruts in the ground “throughout the park,” causing about $200 in damage.
Mullins, who also had a warrant out from the Craighead County sheriff’s office, was cited on a criminal mischief charge. He was then turned over to a county deputy, the report said.
A court date was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
TedStryker says... March 13, 2017 at 2:50 p.m.
Was he delivering pizza at 5:30 in the morning, or is his employer just bonus info to make the headline more interesting?
