Police: 36 shots fired in exchange of gunfire that left four people hurt in Arkansas

Thirty-six shots in total were fired from three weapons during an exchange of gunfire that left four people hurt in Hot Springs, police said Monday.

Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department were called around 11:15 p.m. Saturday to Travelodge at 1204 Central Ave.

In the motel’s lobby, police found Timothy Martin, 37, of Hot Springs with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to authorities.

Martin had run to the Travelodge after being one of three people shot outside a Hot Springs convenience store earlier that night, according to a news release Monday.

The agency said Martin drove a vehicle Saturday with Derrick Wyatt, 38; Jamerison Bedford, 23; and Kevon Benson, 21, all of Hot Springs, as passengers.

The four stopped at a nearby Exxon gas station, 1200 Central Ave., and Martin and Wyatt exited the vehicle, at which point, two people approached them and shot multiple times, police said.

Authorities said Martin returned gunfire as one of the shooters approached him.

Wyatt was struck in the hips and buttocks, the release stated.

Also shot in the leg was 29-year-old James Edward Hill of Hot Springs, who was in the parking lot at the time, according to authorities. Hill later drove himself to an area hospital, police said.

Bedford, who was still inside the vehicle during the shooting, was hit in the eye with flying glass but not shot. Benson was not reported injured.

Injuries to all three of the shooting victims were described as not life-threatening.