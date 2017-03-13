Police: Arkansas man's body found by children in concrete drainage ditch

The body of a 45-year-old Paragould man was found by children bicycling by a northeast Arkansas ditch late Friday, according to authorities.

Jeremy Miller was discovered around 11:30 p.m. in a concrete drainage ditch between South 5th and 7th streets in Paragould, said Capt. Phillip Faulkner of the Paragould Police Department.

After finding his body, the children went to a nearby residence and notified authorities, Faulkner said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. His exact cause of death was not known as of Monday afternoon.

No foul play is suspected at this point in the death investigation, Faulkner said.

It was not immediately clear how long Miller’s body had been in the ditch.