Police: Arkansas 20-year-old killed in head-on collision involving tractor-trailer

A 20-year-old woman was killed and another person injured in a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer on a wet road Monday morning, Arkansas State Police said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. as Taylor M. Watkins of Thornton was driving north on Arkansas 9 near Lono in a 2005 Ford Focus, according to a preliminary report.

Police say the Ford crossed into oncoming traffic on the road at a curve and struck the front of a southbound Peterbilt truck.

Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene by Hot Spring County coroner Aaron Davis, the report stated.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 55-year-old Steven T. McDougald of El Dorado, was also injured in the wreck.

Authorities noted that rain was falling at the time of the collision.

Watkins’ death was one of 88 reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.