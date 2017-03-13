Police: Little Rock man, 38, found having sex with teen girl in car

Jacksonville police found a 38-year-old man having sex with a 16-year-old girl in the backseat of a car early Sunday morning, according to an arrest report.

Marshall Andrew Price of Little Rock was arrested at 4:09 a.m. Sunday and charged with public sexual indecency and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the report.

Officers on foot approached a car early Sunday and found two people "partially unclothed" in the backseat, according to the report.

The report said Price was on top of the 16-year-old girl and "having intercourse."

Police spoke with the girl's mother, who said she did not know Price, according to the report.

The teenager was taken to the Jacksonville Police Department on a curfew violation.

Price was not listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 03/13/2017