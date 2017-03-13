Police: Man breaks into Little Rock liquor store, steals vodka before fleeing in Mustang

A man used a hammer to break into a Little Rock liquor store before stealing almost $300 worth of vodka and fleeing in a Ford Mustang Saturday morning, police said.

Officers arrived at Westrock Spirits & Wines at 5501 Ranch Drive shortly after 5:30 a.m. to investigate an alarm, officer Scott Dettmier wrote in a police report.

The front door window of the business was shattered, and the owner told police several bottles of vodka were missing including $236 worth of Grey Goose, the report said.

Officers watched surveillance video and reportedly saw a man park behind the business in a newer model black Ford Mustang with a convertible top. The man got out and used a hammer to shatter part of the liquor store's front-door glass, the report said.

The man then put the bottles of vodka in a shopping bag and left the store in under a minute before fleeing in the Mustang, police said.

Authorities searched the area but could not find the vehicle. No suspect was listed on the report.