Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 13, 2017, 12:21 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Man breaks into Little Rock liquor store, steals vodka before fleeing in Mustang

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:43 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A man used a hammer to break into a Little Rock liquor store before stealing almost $300 worth of vodka and fleeing in a Ford Mustang Saturday morning, police said.

Officers arrived at Westrock Spirits & Wines at 5501 Ranch Drive shortly after 5:30 a.m. to investigate an alarm, officer Scott Dettmier wrote in a police report.

The front door window of the business was shattered, and the owner told police several bottles of vodka were missing including $236 worth of Grey Goose, the report said.

Officers watched surveillance video and reportedly saw a man park behind the business in a newer model black Ford Mustang with a convertible top. The man got out and used a hammer to shatter part of the liquor store's front-door glass, the report said.

The man then put the bottles of vodka in a shopping bag and left the store in under a minute before fleeing in the Mustang, police said.

Authorities searched the area but could not find the vehicle. No suspect was listed on the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Man breaks into Little Rock liquor store, steals vodka before fleeing in Mustang

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online