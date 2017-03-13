Home / Latest News /
Remains found in Arkansas identified as woman missing since 2013
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:28 p.m.
OZARK — Human remains found in Franklin County have been identified as those of an Ozark woman who disappeared nearly four years ago.
KHBS-TV reported that the Franklin County sheriff's office said the remains are those of Regina Woodward.
A suspected cause of death has not been released.
The remains were found in November in the Denning area.
Woodward was 30 when she disappeared in July 2013.
