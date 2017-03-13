BASEBALL

UALR falls at Stephen F. Austin

A three-run fourth inning helped lead Stephen F. Austin (7-10) to a 5-2 victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (7-9) Sunday in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Trailing 1-0 after Dalton Thomas’ sacrifice fly brought home Zach Baker, the Lumberjacks responded in the bottom half of the inning by going up 3-1. Stephen F. Austin had four hits, walked twice and was hit by a pitch.

Stephen F. Austin made it 4-1 in the fifth inning when Alex Hrinevich hit a sacrifice fly to score Zac Michener. UALR closed to it 4-2 in the sixth when Hunter Owens’ RBI ground out drove in Christian Reyes. In the seventh, Josh Evans doubled to score Gavin Gregory.

Trojan Fidel (1-2) took the loss in 3 1/3 innings of work while Lumberjack starter Patrick Ledet (1-2) earned the win in 5.1 innings.

McNeese scores late to beat UCA

McNeese State scored runs in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the University of Central Arkansas 5-3 on Sunday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

McNeese State’s Dustin Duhon had a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to score Jacob Stracner. In the eighth inning, Nate Fisbeck hit a sacrifice fly to score Joe Provenzano.

The Bears, who trailed 3-1 after the first inning, tied the game 3-3 in the second when Hunter Strong singled to right field to score Keaton Presley and Michael Haun.

Aidan Anderson (1-1) pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief of starter Bryan King to get the victory. Mark Moyer (0-1) allowed 5 runs on 9 hits in 8 innings and took the loss for the Bears.

Strong led the Bears by going 3 for 4 with 2 RBI.

UAPB splits with Alabama

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (3-11) defeated Alabama (9-6) 8-3 before losing 12-2 Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Golden Lions scored six runs in the fourth inning to break the first game open. Joshua Williams and Dontrell Brown had two-run home runs in the inning. Jeremiah Figueroa had a RBI double to score Jacques Moore and Sergio Esparza had a fielder’s choice which scored Figueroa.

Figueroa led the Golden Lions by going 3 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Nathan Sawrie (1-2) allowed 3 runs on 5 hits in a complete-game victory with 2 strikeouts and 3 walks.

In the second game, Alabama scored three runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings. Tanner DeVinny had a two-run single in the third and followed with a two-run home run in the fifth. Alex Webb had a three-run home run in the sixth.

Tyrus Lopez (1-3) lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing 5 runs on 6 hits while taking the loss. Dylan Duarte (1-0) allowed 1 hit in 6 scoreless innings while striking out 8.

BASKETBALL

Former UCA coach resigns at Marshall

Matt Daniel, who coached the University of Central Arkansas women’s basketball team in 2008-2012, resigned after five seasons at Marshall University on Sunday.

Daniel said in a news release from Marshall that his wife Jennifer, who owns her own dentistry in Huntington, W.Va., received an opportunity to return to Arkansas for work and that he would follow her.

“I am so thankful for our time here [at Marshall],” Daniel said. “We were offered an opportunity to return home to Arkansas that we couldn’t pass up. While I don’t know what the future holds for me professionally, this decision isn’t really about me. I am doing what I believe is best for us and giving our children the opportunity to grow up around their extended family.”

Daniel and his wife have two daughters, Steele, 4, and Brett, 2. He is a 1994 graduate of Jonesboro High School and led the Hurricane to a state championship in his senior season.

In four seasons at UCA, Daniel went 72-50, leading the Sugar Bears to the Southland Conference Tournament championship game in 2011 and the regular-season championship in 2012. UCA played in the WNIT in 2012 and the Women’s Basketball Invitational in 2011.

Daniel went 13-17 this season, losing to Charlotte in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament. He was 71-85 in five seasons with the Thundering Herd, leading the program to the WNIT in 2016.

PREP SOCCER

Bentonville High girls win River Valley Cup

Bentonville’s girls outscored their opponents by a 15-0 margin en route to winning the River Valley Cup this weekend at Greenwood. The Lady Tigers (3-1) opened the tournament with a 3-0 victory Friday over Mountain Home. Angelina Diaz, Ginger Olsen and Lauren Hargus had a goal apiece, while Diaz, Anna Passmore and Emma Welch each had an assist. Hargus then had a hat trick in Saturday’s early match as Bentonville rolled to a 9-0 win over Tulsa (Okla.) Holland Hall. Six other players scored one goal, while Simone Norvell and Passmore each contributed two assists. The Lady Tigers then clinched the tournament title with a 3-0 victory over Mount St. Mary. Passmore and Hargus each scored a goal, while Diaz and Carrie Kotoucek each had an assist.