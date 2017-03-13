Style: Hot Springs get the Vapors

It’s a festival that features bands of all stripes, secret shows, free workshops and takes place over five days, starting Friday, Sean Clancy writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, you say?

No, silly. Valley of the Vapors in Hot Springs.

The venerable musical gathering of all things indie and underground kicks off its 13th year Friday and will feature bands from all over the United States, Canada and beyond playing venues like Maxine’s, the Low Key Arts space and Adair Park.

