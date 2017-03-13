Thousands in North Little Rock area lose power due to birds' damage

Thousands of North Little Rock residents lost power Sunday after birds damaged equipment at an electrical substation, authorities said.

Around 11,000 customers with the North Little Rock Electric Department were affected by the "widespread" power failure, which began around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, said Jill Ponder, a manager with the department.

Power was restored to those customers by Sunday evening, she said.

The power failure affected residents in the Levy area, near Camp Robinson Road, along with residents in Park Hill, she said.

Residents in the Crystal Hill area near the Interstate 40 and Interstate 430 exchange also lost power Sunday. More than 1,000 customers with Entergy were affected by the failure, said Julie Munsell, an Entergy spokesman.

Multiple birds caused "significant" damage within the electrical substation, causing the failure, Munsell said.

"But we don't know precisely what happened," she said.

As the weather warms in the spring and summer, Munsell said it's common for the electric company to deal with animal-related issues, such as a snakes or small animals interfering with electrical equipment.

