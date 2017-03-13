Troy women repeat as Sun Belt champs

NEW ORLEANS — ArJae’ Saunders scored 13 points, Claresa Banks added 12 before each fouled out and Troy won back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Tournament championships after a 78-64 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday night.

La’Tia Fils-Aime’ added 12 points for third-seeded Troy (22-10), which will make its third appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Troy was up by 10 points with 1:33 left in the first half but had its lead cut to 36-30. Louisiana’s Troi Swain scored 11 points in the half but the Ragin’ Cajuns struggled from the floor at 24.2 percent. After two Troy offensive rebounds, Amanda Mendoza made a corner three-pointer for a 62-55 lead with 6:43 left in the fourth. Swain pulled Louisiana to 70-64 on a three-pointer with 1:31 to go but they didn’t score again.

Swain led No. 5 seed Louisiana-Lafayette (20-11) with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting but the Ragin’ Cajuns shot just 30.6 percent. Louisiana-Lafayette knocked off top-seeded University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Saturday and was seeking its first Sun Belt tourney crown.

UALR’s Sharde Collins was named to the all-tournament team Sunday night, the second consecutive year she’s received the honor.