U.S. attorney resigns from Eastern District of Arkansas post at Sessions' request

Christopher Thyer, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, has resigned at the request of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to a statement released Monday.

Thyer was appointed by President Barack Obama’s administration in December 2010.

Patrick C. Harris of Little Rock, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the past four years, will serve as as the acting U.S. attorney until a permanent choice is made by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I have seen communities where drugs and violence have stolen even the freedom to go for a walk or play in a park because of the brazenness of violent drug dealers," Thyer said, noting the privilege of working with officials to fight violent drug dealers.

Thyer called his tenure as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas “a highlight of my professional life for which I am thankful.”

During his time in the office, Thyer also prosecuted a number of public officials, including former state Treasurer Martha Shoffner, former circuit judge Michael Maggio and former University of Central Arkansas President Lu Hardin.

Before his federal appointment, Thyer was a partner at Stanley & Thyer P.A. He also served from 2003 to 2009 as a Democratic member of the Arkansas House of Representatives.

