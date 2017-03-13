Varnado-led Troy Sun Belt winners
By The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Jordon Varnado had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Troy defeated Texas State 59-53 in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Sunday at Lakefront Arena.
The sixth-seeded Trojans (22-14) advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003 after winning their third game in three days and fourth in the tournament.
The fourth-seeded Bobcats (20-13) defeated top-seeded UTA 83-62 in the semifinals.
Troy never trailed in the game after pulling even at 9-9, though the score was tied twice in the second half.
Varnado scored 10 consecutive points for the Trojans as they took control with a 57-50 lead with 14 seconds remaining. Wesley Person, who was named the Most Outstanding Player in the tournament, scored 16 points and Jeremy Hollimon had 15 for Troy.
Kavin Gilder-Tilbury led Texas State with 19 points, scoring 16 in the second half.
