Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 10:58 a.m.

DEVELOPING: 1 injured in shooting near Little Rock college, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:21 a.m. Updated today at 10:46 a.m.

Police investigate after a shooting near Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock injured one person Tuesday, March 14.

PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE

Police investigate after a shooting near Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock injured one person Tuesday, March 14.

Photos by Brandon Riddle

A shooting near a college in Little Rock has injured one person Tuesday morning, police said.

One person suffered a minor injury in a shooting that happened close to Arkansas Baptist College at 1621 Dr Martin Luther King Drive, said Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore. The gunfire occurred around the 1600 block of Bishop Street, he said.

Police were searching for three men who fled in a white vehicle.

The identity of the victim was not yet available.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.

Comments on: DEVELOPING: 1 injured in shooting near Little Rock college, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers.

