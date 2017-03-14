Home / Latest News /
DEVELOPING: 1 injured in shooting near Little Rock college, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:21 a.m. Updated today at 10:46 a.m.
PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE
A shooting near a college in Little Rock has injured one person Tuesday morning, police said.
One person suffered a minor injury in a shooting that happened close to Arkansas Baptist College at 1621 Dr Martin Luther King Drive, said Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore. The gunfire occurred around the 1600 block of Bishop Street, he said.
Police were searching for three men who fled in a white vehicle.
The identity of the victim was not yet available.
