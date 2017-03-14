Arkansas 18-year-old accused of drugging, raping teen, filings show

An Arkansas man is accused of drugging and raping a teenage girl who had come to his house to buy marijuana last week, filings show.

A 16-year-old victim told authorities that she agreed to go to 18-year-old Larry Fowler Jr.'s residence Friday in the 3700 block of Holland Drive in Jonesboro to buy a “marijuana blunt."

Before the transaction, the teenager said that Fowler made her undress completely and pose for nude photographs, according to the affidavit filed in Craighead County District Court.

A friend of Fowler and the victim tried to stop the 18-year-old from taking pictures, the document reads.

Once the girl finished smoking the marijuana, Fowler reportedly then offered her Xanax bars, which the victim refused.

Court filings state that Fowler is then accused of placing Xanax bars in the victim’s drink and forcing her to have sex until the friend came through a bedroom door and shoved Fowler off of the teen.

The 16-year-old and her friend then left the home, according to authorities.