2 men break into Little Rock fast-food restaurant, police say

Two men broke into a Little Rock Popeye's Chicken and attempted to steal cash from the registers early Monday, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the fast-food restaurant at 3208 S. University Ave. shortly after 4:30 a.m. and saw the glass pane in one of the front doors had been shattered, according to a police report.

After reviewing security footage, police reported that two men wearing hoodies and gloves broke into the building and went into the manager's office. It appeared that they "rummaged" through the office and tried to damage the alarm keypad, police said.

Then, the men tried to open the cash register before they fled the business. No cash was listed as stolen on the report.

Police were unable to find any fingerprints, and no suspects were identified.