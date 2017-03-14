43-year-old man shot outside Little Rock convenience store, police say

A 43-year-old man was shot early Tuesday outside a Little Rock convenience store, according to police.

The victim, Jimmy Williams of Little Rock, told police that he was standing in front of the Phillips 66 at 8629 Chicot Road shortly before 1 a.m. when someone shot him.

Williams told officers that he was unsure of who shot him and did not know what motive the shooter could have.

A 55-year-old man in the back of the store said he heard what he believed to be five shots and later went to the front to find Williams inside, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The report noted that the victim was later taken to UAMS Medical Center for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The shooter was believed to have fled the scene in a silver or gray sports car, Williams said.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.