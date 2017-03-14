5 Arkansas school workers on leave after death of student found unresponsive in pool

FAYETTEVILLE — Officials with Fayetteville Public Schools say five employees have been placed on administrative leave after a 6-year-old boy went missing from a school playground and later died after being found unresponsive in a nearby swimming pool.

Authorities say 6-year-old Adron Benton died at a Little Rock hospital last week after the incident. Fayetteville television station KHOG reported Tuesday that the five employees have been placed on leave.

Officials are still investigating what happened when the boy went missing during recess at Vandergriff Elementary School, but say that a fence will be installed at the school's playground.

District's superintendent Matthew Wendt has said the community is "devastated" by the death.