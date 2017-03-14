The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today , the 65th day of the 2017 regular session.
COMMITTEES
9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, Multi-Agency Complex. 10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.
10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.
10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.
10 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.
10 a.m. House Revenue and Taxation Committee, Room 151. Noon House Rules Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex. 10 minutes after Senate adjourns Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.
10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309.
10 a.m. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room
171.
10 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room
272.
10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.
HOUSE
1:30 p.m. House convenes.
SENATE
1:30 p.m. Senate convenes.
Print Headline: 91st General Assembly Calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 91st General Assembly Calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.