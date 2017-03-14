Arkansas House panel advances bill that allows license holders to carry guns at colleges, bars

LITTLE ROCK — A bill that would allow people with a concealed carry license to carry their firearms at Arkansas colleges, some bars and many state buildings if they undergo additional training has advanced out of a House committee.

Republican Rep. Charlie Collins' bill advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday. Collins said the bill is meant to deter shootings on Arkansas campuses.

Under the measure, people with a concealed carry license can complete an additional eight hours of training to receive a permit endorsement, which allows them to carry on college campuses and other public buildings. A person with the enhanced permit could also carry in private establishments, like restaurants or bars, unless written notices prohibiting concealed carry at that location are posted.

Courtrooms, prisons and places of worship are exempt.

