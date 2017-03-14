Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 3:24 p.m.

Arkansas man wins $210,000 in Natural State Jackpot game

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 2:45 p.m.

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Danny McCollum

A Forrest City man won $210,000 in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery after buying a ticket at a gas station in his hometown, a news release said.

Danny McCollum bought his Natural State Jackpot ticket at Jordan’s Kwik Stop, located at 2335 N. Washington St., according to the release.

McCollum claimed his prize Monday after winning Saturday’s jackpot, the release said.

Lottery officials described the game as “similar to multi-state Powerball” but said it is only played in Arkansas.

