Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 8:58 a.m.

Arkansas woman arrested after shooting at car leaving house, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:02 a.m.

caceia-anita-coleman-54-of-jacksonville

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Caceia Anita Coleman, 54, of Jacksonville

An Arkansas woman was arrested Monday after she fired a gun at a car pulling out of her driveway in Jacksonville, police said.

An officer arrived at the home of 54-year-old Caceia Anita Coleman on North James Street shortly around 9 p.m. after getting a call about an aggravated assault, according to a police report.

The officer spoke with two witnesses who said Coleman fired a gun from her front door toward a car pulling out of her driveway, the report said. A bullet hole was found in the living room of the home, the officer noted.

Coleman's home was searched, though no firearm was found, the report said.

Coleman was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons. She is being held without bail.

A court date is scheduled for March 23.

