Arledge does it all in Hogs' walk-off win

— Jake Arledge has produced as Arkansas' leadoff hitter much of the season.

On Tuesday, Arledge came through in the Razorbacks' final at-bat of the game.

Arledge hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning as Arkansas beat Alcorn State 3-2 in front of 622 on a frigid day at Baum Stadium. Arledge also had a sacrifice fly in the seventh to tie the game and had two assists from center field to throw out runners at home plate.

Arledge threw out Rios Jimenez in the first inning and had an assist to throw out Walter Vives in the sixth. On the latter play, Arledge threw to shortstop Jax Biggers, who relayed the throw to home plate.

"He's having a great season and that's why I've been playing him every day," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said of Arledge. "He's a senior, he's hooked up. He threw a runner out at the plate. He threw a perfect relay throw to the shortstop and he hits the walk-off single.

"Probably if somebody just watched the whole game, just looking for home runs and doubles, they really don't see him....He's having a great season and I want him in the lineup, because he deserves to be in the lineup. He wants to help this team win."

Arledge improved his batting average to a team-high .377 and extended his hit streak to 13 games.

It's a stark contrast to last season when Arledge batted .245 in 28 starts and 40 appearances.

"Last year, I just got in a D1 school and a big campus with so many fans," Arledge said. "I kind of just soaked it in a little bit. I wasn't as confident as I am now. My abilities were the same as this year.

"Confidence is the biggest key."

Arledge's game-winner was Arkansas' second walk-off hit in three games. It came in unlikely fashion after senior pitcher Cannon Chadwick drew a one-out walk.

Chadwick advanced to second on a single by Biggers and scored when Arledge lined a 1-1 pitch from Conrado Skepple into right field.

Chadwick scored standing up when right fielder Wilbert Malphus was unable to get the ball out of his glove, which caused his throw to the plate to be late. Instead of rushing toward the winning hitter as is custom, Arkansas players mobbed Chadwick at the plate.

"I'm glad they ran toward him," Arledge said.

The Razorbacks (13-4) overcame a sluggish day at the plate to avoid a loss to the team that was ranked No. 269 out of 299 in the NCAA's ratings performance index entering the day.

Arkansas stranded seven runners, including two in the second inning after tying the game 1-1. The Razorbacks failed to score in the fourth when catcher Alex Gosser hit into a double play after Arkansas had runners on the corners with no outs.

Alcorn State (6-9) took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on Jason Sanez' RBI triple. The Braves out-hit the Razorbacks 11-9.

"It was a good game because we gave ourselves a chance to win by making all the plays, even on a day that maybe we shouldn't have won," Van Horn said. "And that's a good thing."

Chadwick earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He didn't allow a hit or a walk, and struck out one.

Dominic Taccolini allowed 1 run on 5 hits in a 4-inning start. Jake Reindl also allowed a run in a 2 1/3-inning outing, and Weston Rogers scattered two hits over 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Anthony Acosta suffered the loss for Alcorn State. He gave up the walk to Chadwick, which was the only run he allowed in two innings.

The teams are scheduled to play again Wednesday at 3 p.m.