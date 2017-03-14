Carolina teams fuel quick sellout for Greenville regional

— All tickets have been sold for the first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games in Greenville, S.C., according to the NCAA.

Among the eight teams at the site for games Friday are South Carolina and North Carolina, which helped accelerate ticket sales. The Greenville games will be played at the 15,951-seat Bon Secours Wellness Arena, which last served as an NCAA Tournament host site in 2002.

Arkansas is scheduled to play the first game in Greenville at 12:30 p.m., Friday against Seton Hall. The winner of that game will play either North Carolina or Texas Southern in the second round Sunday.

Tickets remain for regionals at the NCAA's seven other regional sites.