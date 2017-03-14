Home /
Dad who stuffed sock in 2-month-old's mouth to keep him from crying gets life in prison in boy's death
By The Associated Press
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Florida Panhandle man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his 2-month-old son by stuffing a sock in his mouth to stop him from crying.
The News Herald reports 27-year-old Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera pleaded no contest to the 2015 death on Monday. A judge in Panama City gave him the maximum sentence for second-degree murder.
The investigation began in December when Quinones-Rivera went to police and confessed that he'd caused the death of his son.
In an interview with the newspaper in January, Quinones-Rivera said he smoked marijuana that night and was angry because the child wouldn't stop crying.
The court recommended that Quinones-Rivera be placed in a prison in South Florida.
