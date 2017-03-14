Dutch hitters remain hot during victory over Israel

TOKYO — Didi Gregorius drove in five runs Monday to lead the Netherlands over Israel 12-2 and hand the tournament upstarts their first loss of the World Baseball Classic.

Gregorius doubled in a run in the third inning when the Netherlands scored four to take a 6-0 lead. The designated hitter then hit a threerun home run in the fourth to make it 10-0.

Gregorius also drove in a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly when the Netherlands added two more runs. The game was called after eight innings under the 10-run termination rule.

Israel beat the Netherlands 4-2 in the first round in Seoul but saw a different team Monday at the Tokyo Dome.

Jair Jurrjens picked up the victory after striking out 5 and holding Israel to 1 run on 5 hits over 6 innings.

“We lost to Israel in the first round, so we wanted to make sure we made no mistakes in today’s game with pitching, offense and defense,” Netherlands Manager Hensley Meulens said. “J.J. did a great job holding them and we were able to score some big runs early.”

Wladimir Balentien, who plays professionally in Japan, also had a big night at the plate, driving in three runs.

“We are a great hitting team and we believe in ourselves, and that’s what you saw tonight — 15 hits,” Balentien said.

Israel surprised many by winning its first four games of the tournament but was overpowered by the Netherlands, which lost 8-6 in 11 innings to Japan on Sunday.

Israel starter Corey Baker took the loss after giving up 4 runs on 3 hits over 2 innings.

“We just didn’t pitch well tonight,” Israel Manager Jerry Weinstein said. “We got behind in the count and made non-competitive pitches, and big league hitters will make you pay for that.”

The Netherlands and Israel are both 1-1 in Pool E. The top two teams advance to the March 20-22 championship round in Los Angeles.

Israel’s next game is against Japan (1-0) on Wednesday, while the Netherlands faces Cuba.

VENEZUELA 4, ITALY 3

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Miguel Cabrera tied the game at 2-2 with a leadoff home run in the top of the ninth inning and Rougned Odor singled to score Victor Martinez with the goahead run as Venezuela stormed back to reach the second round for the third time in tournament history.

Odor later scored on a suicide squeeze by Alcides Escobar to give Venezuela an insurance run, which proved necessary after Italy’s Alex Liddi homered to lead off the bottom of the ninth.

Venezuela will meet the United States at 8 p.m. Monday in San Diego

Sports on 03/14/2017