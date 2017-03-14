Family: Rapid prompting or controlled messaging?

Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland is unusual, if not unique, in creating a program for autistic students who rely on keyboards and communication partners.

Many schools have denied similar requests for programs that allow rapid prompting, or a similar technique known as facilitated communication that was widely discredited by the scientific community in the 1990s.

In an autism world with few documented treatments and many high-cost promises, the use of these techniques has stirred strong emotions. Critics say they offer false hope to desperate families, while advocates argue that they help some people and that it is wrong to stop exploring the only means some may have of communicating.

