Forecasters sound alarm on blizzard

NEW YORK -- Sandwiched between days that felt like spring last week and the official start of spring next week, a nor'easter is poised to create blizzard conditions and a blanket of heavy snow in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

[WINTER STORM STELLA: Interactive map of recorded snowfall]

Meteorologists were calling for snowfall totals as high as 20 inches in New York City from the storm's start late Monday through tonight. The National Weather Service warned that the city and parts of neighboring Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania would experience blizzard conditions: wind gusts over 35 mph and low visibility.

The weather service's office near Philadelphia called the storm "life-threatening" and warned people to "shelter in place." Coastal flooding was also predicted.

Travel was sure to be dismal: About 5,000 flights for today were canceled as of Monday afternoon; Amtrak canceled and modified service up and down the Northeast Corridor; and motorists were urged to stay off the roads.

In New York City, the above-ground portions of the subway system were being shut down from 4 a.m. Eastern time today. Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy imposed a statewide travel ban beginning at 5 a.m.

The forecast prompted early decisions to close schools today in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and many places in between.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and help keep the roads clear.

"We're preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday, and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions," de Blasio said.

The storm arrives a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s. Spring officially starts next Monday.

Bank teller Jana White said her plans for riding out the storm include "lots of hot chocolate and a couple of sappy movies." The 23-year-old Trenton, N.J., resident said she expects to get today off work.

"It's a reminder that winter is always ready to take [a] shot at you, so you have to stay prepared," she said. "We've got food and snacks and drinks, so as long as the power stays on, we should be in good shape."

The heaviest snowfall was expected this morning through the afternoon, with snowfall rates as high as 2 to 4 inches per hour. Coastal flood warnings were in effect from Massachusetts to Delaware.

Boston was forecast to get 12 to 18 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 2 feet across northeastern Massachusetts.

In Philadelphia, where up to a foot of snow could fall, crews began treating some roadways Sunday.

Farther south in the nation's capital, where the National Cherry Blossom Festival was scheduled to start Wednesday, snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected.

Baltimore is expected to get 8 to 12 inches.

The forecast led German Chancellor Angela Merkel to postpone her trip to Washington for her first in-person meeting with President Donald Trump. The White House said the meeting was rescheduled for Friday.

The storm also changed plans for some teams competing in the NCAA Tournament: the Villanova men's basketball team left Philadelphia early to get ahead of the storm.

As the East Coast prepared, the Midwest was hit with snow, forcing a number of flight cancellations. In Chicago, the forecast called for 3 to 6 inches of snow, the city's first significant snowfall since mid-December.

Southern portions of Minnesota got more than 9 inches of snow in some areas. In Michigan, utility crews worked in the snow to restore power to those still without electricity after high winds that hit the state Wednesday.

Information for this article was contributed by Bruce Shipkowski of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/14/2017