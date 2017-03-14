Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 7:45 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:19 a.m.

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior guard Daryl Macon was named to the All-SEC Tournament team. The wrong all-tournament player was listed in a story about the Razorbacks' loss to Kentucky in Monday's editions.

Sports on 03/14/2017

