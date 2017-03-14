University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior guard Daryl Macon was named to the All-SEC Tournament team. The wrong all-tournament player was listed in a story about the Razorbacks' loss to Kentucky in Monday's editions.
Sports on 03/14/2017
Print Headline: Getting it straight
