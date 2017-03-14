Hogs offer in-state sophomore offensive lineman

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema has extended a scholarship offer to highly regarded Jonesboro sophomore offensive lineman Darius Thomas.

Thomas, 6-6, 291 pounds also has offers from LSU, Georgia, Memphis and Texas State. He started at right tackle for the Hurricanes this past season.

Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman thinks highly of Thomas.

"First and most important, Darius is a great kid,” said Coleman is an earlier interview. “Darius has a chance to make money someday playing football. He obviously has good size, but his wingspan is over seven feet and he has great feet. He's only 15-years-old so the ceiling on this young man is crazy high. He comes from a good family and we look forward to seeing him develop over the next two years."