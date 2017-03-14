Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 2:30 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Hogs offer in-state sophomore offensive lineman

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 1:48 p.m.

arkansas-offensive-line-coach-kurt-anderson-watches-from-the-sideline-during-a-game-against-texas-state-on-saturday-sept-17-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson watches from the sideline during a game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fayetteville.

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema has extended a scholarship offer to highly regarded Jonesboro sophomore offensive lineman Darius Thomas.

Thomas, 6-6, 291 pounds also has offers from LSU, Georgia, Memphis and Texas State. He started at right tackle for the Hurricanes this past season.

Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman thinks highly of Thomas.

"First and most important, Darius is a great kid,” said Coleman is an earlier interview. “Darius has a chance to make money someday playing football. He obviously has good size, but his wingspan is over seven feet and he has great feet. He's only 15-years-old so the ceiling on this young man is crazy high. He comes from a good family and we look forward to seeing him develop over the next two years."

