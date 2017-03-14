Inmate accused of fatally beating Arkansas jail guard pleads not guilty, cites mental status

An Arkansas inmate accused of fatally beating a jail guard last year has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Tramell MacKenzie Hunter, 27, entered the plea Tuesday morning in a hearing before Miller County Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson, the Texarkana Gazette reported. His attorney also requested a mental evaluation.

Miller is accused of attacking correctional officers Lisa Mauldin and Demaris Allen at the Miller County jail in Texarkana. Mauldin died from her injuries while Allen was taken to a hospital in Little Rock for treatment, officials said then.

The newspaper reported earlier that Hunter apologized in a December hearing and said, "I just felt like she was messing with my life."

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Hunter, who was serving a 15-year sentence for convictions in 2011 for aggravated robbery and two counts of domestic battery.

He faces charges of capital murder and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.