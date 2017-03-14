Little Rock worker found dead at City Hall

Little Rock police found a city employee dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a garage behind City Hall on Sunday evening, according to a police report.

Houston Metzler, 35, of Little Rock was pronounced dead after officers discovered him inside an office area located in the garage on the north side of the main building of City Hall the report said.

Officers were called at 6:07 p.m. to City Hall, 500 W. Markham St., where Metzler's girlfriend told police she had tried several times to get in touch with him.

Metzler had shot himself in the head, according to the police report.

Metzler served as the River Market and Downtown coordinator for the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

The coordinator position is responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of public spaces in the River Market District and other downtown areas. The position also maintains contact with business owners downtown and identifies problems and needed repairs in the River Market District.

Metro on 03/14/2017