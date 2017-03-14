Man arrested after trying to stab roommates multiple times, Little Rock police say

A man from Guatemala tried to stab his roommates a number of times during an argument at their Little Rock apartment Sunday night, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department was called around 7:25 p.m. to Rosewood Apartments, 6600 Lancaster Road, on the city's south side in reference to an aggravated assault.

An 18-year-old resident at the complex said his roommate Bernabe Juarez, 31, became angry while the two were drinking and pushed him against a wall, according to a report.

A short time later, the teenager’s 44-year-old father, also a resident at the apartment, came home as Juarez reached for a kitchen knife, authorities said.

Juarez then tried to stab the father with the knife but missed, according to police. Officers noted that the 44-year-old's shirt was cut.

Juarez’s two roommates fled to a bedroom and locked the door, prompting the assailant to stab through the door “numerous times” and threaten to kill them before leaving the apartment, officers said.

Authorities later found Juarez with his 6-year-old daughter at the the apartment complex’s laundromat and took him to the 12th Street substation for questioning.

The girl was left in the care of two women whose relationship to the child was not immediately clear.

After being questioned, Juarez was arrested on one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, the report states.

Records show that Juarez remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $5,000 bond.